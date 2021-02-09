1,104 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals this morning.

It’s a fall of nine percent on yesterday’s total and 22 percent down on last Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours there were 55 admissions and 124 discharges.

The numbers in public hospitals are down around 46 per cent from its peak last month to 1,104.

Last night in ICU there were 175 people receiving treatment.

In the South East, there are 3 patients each receiving critical care for Covid-19 in St. Luke’s in Kilkenny and South Tipperary General.

There are 4 patients in ICU in Wexford General Hospital and 5 in University Hospital Waterford.

In the Republic, there are 48 adults beds available in Intensive Care Units.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says there are many reasons to be optimistic.

“We have already passed what is the worst of the this disease this year and we will not have to go back through what we went through in January again,

“I think there are many reasons to have confidence that that is the case.

“First and foremost is the performance population over the past number of week and the willingness to keep going with measures.

“And on top of that we have the vaccination being rolled out.”