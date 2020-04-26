US intelligence agencies are looking into reports about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

There’s been speculation he could be seriously ill after missing the anniversary celebrations for the country’s founding father and his grandfather.

Kim Jong-Un is believed to be 36 years old, and has been leader of the secretive country since 2011.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says officials are trying to find out more.

She said: “We’re definitely aware of those reports. The intelligence community is looking very closely at it.

“We don’t have any updates but it is being looked at.”

In the UK, Foreign secretary Dominic Raab says they are keeping an eye on the situation too.

He said: “The reports are uncorroborated I’ve seen the international media reports.

“But we don’t have any verified state of play on that but obviously we’re following it very carefully.”