Following its successful virtual open day and lifelong learning virtual evening series, Institute of Technology Carlow has launched a new offering for senior cycle students – one-to-one virtual sessions.

Available to TY, 5th and 6th year students, the one-to-one virtual sessions allow individual students to avail of specific information for the courses they are interested in and have their queries about facilities, courses, fees and access routes answered. The sessions are available with both the institute’s schools liaison team and the sports department. Hosted via Zoom, sessions can be booked here.

Separately, guidance counsellors can now book a private virtual visit for their whole class with a school’s liaison team by emailing [email protected]

The individual and class sessions are available during and after school hours.

“It’s a busy time of year with students returning to the classroom and efficiencies in imparting the right information about courses and facilities to prospective students and guidance counsellors are greatly welcomed. Our one-to-one sessions are designed to deliver personalised advice and we encourage participating students and class groups to ask plenty of questions so they can get the most out of their time and, ultimately, make the right decision about their college choices”, said Maria Byrne, Schools Liaison Officer, IT Carlow.

Image: IT Carlow one-to-one virtual advisors. From left: Hannah Murphy, Marketing and Communications Assistant; Liam Blanchfield, GAA Communications and Marketing Assistant; Paula Hickey, Sports Officer Supervisor; Christopher Parle, Marketing and Communications Assistant and Maria Byrne, Schools Liaison Officer.