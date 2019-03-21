The inquest into the death of a young musician who was assaulted in Waterford City last summer has opened in Cork.

28 year old Damien O’Brien, the keyboard player with Chimpanbee died at Cork University Hospital on July 13th, having been transferred there from University Hospital Waterford.

Last month, 25 year old Craig McGrath from Rathfadden Park in Waterford City, pleaded guilty to his manslaughter, McGrath is due to be sentenced on May 24th next.

Mr O’Brien from Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny suffered serious head injuries when he was assaulted at the junction of John Street and the Manor in Waterford city centre early on July 7th.

At Cork City Coroner’s Court, Coroner Philip Comyn heard that the Assistant State Pathologist conducted a post-mortem examination on the late Mr O’Brien at CUH on July 14th.

Dr Linda Mulligan established the cause of death was brain stem haemorrhage due to cerebral oedema and traumatic brain injury due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Inspector Conor Dillon said gardai had investigated Mr O’Brien’s death and criminal proceedings had been initiated and a man was currently before the courts.

He applied for an adjournment to allow those proceedings conclude. That was granted and the inquest was adjourned until September 26th.

