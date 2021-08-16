The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are calling on the Government to deliver on its promise to give bonuses to healthcare workers, in recognition of their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In early July, the Government was reportedly “actively considering” the move and later that month, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly added all HSE staff, including those working in administrative roles, should receive a bonus for their work during Covid.

As reported by The Irish Times, among the options being considered for the bonus is an extra payment, non-taxable vouchers or additional leave.

However, the INMO has criticised the Government for not yet delivering on that promise, while healthcare workers in the North received a €570 bonus last month.

Speaking to Newstalk, Dave Hughes from the INMO said healthcare workers have delivered care under challenging circumstances throughout the pandemic, which should be recognised.

“All of the health staff have extended extraordinary efforts to keep the show on the road and to keep servicing the public,” Mr Hughes said.

“The promised recognition shouldn’t be something they have to fight about,” he added.

Workers unions, including the INTO, Siptu and Forsa, have now called on the Taoiseach to deliver the promised bonus.

In a letter on Friday, the groups said Micheál Martin must “intervene immediately to authorise the HSE and the relevant Government departments to engage with health services to agree and implement the promised recognition without further delay”.

The letter also stated that healthcare workers are also frustrated regarding the HSE’s failure to propose a deal on the matter at a recent hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). The matter has also been referred to the Labour Court by the unions.

Meanwhile, Dunnes Stores workers have signed a petition to make Covid-related bonuses permanent.

Over 2,500 workers signed the petition which is calling on the company to keep the 10 per cent Covid-19 payment and 20 per cent staff bonus in place.

According to The Irish Times, a number of Dunnes Stores workers will present the petition to management at its head office on Monday afternoon.