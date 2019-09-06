Injuries rule McGoldrick and Robinson out of Bulgaria match

David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson are out of Tuesday night’s friendly with Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium.

McGoldrick, who opened his international account with a match-saving header against Switzerland last night, has returned to England for further treatment on a shoulder injury picked up ahead of the 1-1 draw.

Sheffield United striker Robinson will also report for treatment at Sheffield United after picking up a hamstring strain which forced him off in Tuesday’s qualifier.

The remaining 22 players in the Ireland squad are now off until lunch-time on Sunday ahead of the Bulgaria friendly. Those who started against Switzerland took part in a pool recovery session on Friday morning while the rest of the players undertook a training session at Abbotstown.

“Both David and Callum won’t be coming back in when the squad report back to the Castleknock Hotel on Sunday,” Ireland boss Mick McCarthy told fai.ie whilst confirming he has no plans to call up any additional players to his squad.

“David came into camp with a shoulder injury but was determined to play against Switzerland and what a game he had. He was brilliant from start to finish and capped off a great performance with a first Ireland goal that was no more than he deserved.

“Callum felt his hamstring in the second half of the game so it is best now that he also goes back to Sheffield United for treatment. There are a few other bumps and bruises about the place but we will see how everyone feels after their short break over the weekend and take it from there on Sunday.”

McCarthy and his players were keen to praise the Ireland fans after a very special Aviva Stadium atmosphere on Thursday night.

“I said after the game that it was like the Lansdowne Road of old on Thursday night and so many have agreed with that,” added McCarthy. “I was told before the match that it was 18 years this week since the famous Jason McAteer goal against Holland and the atmosphere against Switzerland was so similar to that day.

“The tone was set by the fans from the start and the place was rocking. They got behind us when Switzerland scored and then they took the roof off when David scored. It was very, very special so thank you to them all.”

Set to watch Ireland’s Under-21 side against Armenia in their European Championship qualifier at Tallaght Stadium tonight, McCarthy will be glued to the box on Sunday evening when Georgia host Denmark and Gibraltar go to Switzerland.

“The Tbilisi game between Georgia and Denmark will tell us a lot,” said the Ireland manager. “We go to Georgia next so we’ll be keeping a close eye on how that one goes. The group is tight and everything counts from here on in.”