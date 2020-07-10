Make-up brand ‘Inglot’ have announced on social media that they will not re-open their stand alone stores across the country.
The brand had 17 stores across Ireland and the UK including a store in the South East based in Waterford city.
In a statement Inglot Ireland said: “Unfortunately, due to the impact of Covid-19 and the immense challenges facing the retail sector, Inglot stand-alone stores will not reopen.
“We would like to thank our retail team members for their valued service and commitment.”
Posted by Inglot Make Up Ireland on Friday, July 10, 2020