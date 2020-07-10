Make-up brand ‘Inglot’ have announced on social media that they will not re-open their stand alone stores across the country.

The brand had 17 stores across Ireland and the UK including a store in the South East based in Waterford city.

In a statement Inglot Ireland said: “Unfortunately, due to the impact of Covid-19 and the immense challenges facing the retail sector, Inglot stand-alone stores will not reopen.

“We would like to thank our retail team members for their valued service and commitment.⁣⁣”

