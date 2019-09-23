Two teenagers who became lost overnight in heavy forestry in Fermoy, Co Cork have been located following a search by gardaí, locals and the infra-red equipped Coast Guard helicopter.

The teenagers went for a walk yesterday afternoon but lost their way in a forest on the outskirts of Fermoy.

As darkness fell they were unable to find the route back to the road.

The alarm was raised when the youths failed to return home.

Gardaí undertook a search of forests in Glenabo, Deerpark and Corrin.

There was anxiety around the welfare of the teenagers particularly given the heavy rainfall overnight.

The search operation was assisted by Fermoy Fire Brigade and the Coast Guard’s Rescue 115 Sikorsky helicopter which was able to identify two unknown heat sources using infrared equipment.

The teenagers were located this morning in woodland on the western side of Fermoy.

Searchers were guided to the area by the Coastguard helicopter.

The youths were treated for shock but escaped serious injury in the incident.