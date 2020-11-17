Influencers are being advised to ensure followers are aware of their brand deals.

This follows a decision by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) to uphold two complaints against sponsored Instagram posts.

Two influencers posted sponsored pictures for Pretty Little Thing and Women’s Best respectively and failed to declare the commercial relationship with the clothing brands.

Chief executive of the ASAI, Orla Twomey says every piece of sponsored content should be clearly stated.

“I would say don’t just ass that people who are looking at your content will know that you work with a particular brand because they might have seen it somewhere else.”

“Every piece of content that is created that is actually an advertisement must be flagged. We know that people find #AD very recognisable,” Ms Twomey added.