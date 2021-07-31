“Inflatables are a nightmare for all Lifeboat Crews.”, that’s according to Tramore RLNI.

They are urging swimmers to take extra care this bank holiday weekend when taking to the water.

It comes as three kayakers were rescued on the Co Waterford coast earlier this week.

Speaking to Beat News, Paul Tuohy of Tramore RLNI says swimmers should not use inflatables, especially children.

“Inflatables are the bane of all lifeboat crews all over the coastline of Ireland.

“We invariably come across children in inflatables half a mile out to sea, because mammy or daddy decided to buy a lovely inflatable.

“They’re an absolute nightmare, I wouldn’t put any child on an inflatable – on the open sea, or a river, or a lake.”

Tuohy also said it’s important to be prepared when taking part in water activities.

“Don’t go into situations without knowing weather forecasts, wind and tides. Be prepared for what you’re going out in.

“Buoyancy aids must be worn in the water for all vessels apart from surfboards.

“And if you are going surfing, ask locally, ask lifeguards, or go to a lifeguarded beach.”