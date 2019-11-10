In the US, A giant balloon depicting a baby Donald Trump has been knifed and deflated after it turned up in Alabama.

It made an appearance during the US President’s trip to watch a University of Alabama football game.

A man who hasn’t been identified, was subsequently arrested by Tuscaloosa police.


The orange, nappy-clad caricature of Mr Trump is often taken to events as a way of protesting against him.

Notably the ‘angry baby’ made an appearance in the UK, during the President’s visit in 2018.

