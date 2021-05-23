The Government’s set to announce indoor dining can return from the first week of July.

The Taoiseach will confirm the next phase of reopening society on Friday following a meeting of NPHET.

It’s expected pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reduce social distancing from 2 metres to one, and there won’t be a time limit on how long people can stay.

Chief Executive of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Padraig Cribben, says they’ve been told the €9 meal requirement will be scrapped:

“We have been told by both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste that it will not be a requirement – we have been working very hard over the last number of months to make sure that doesn’t happen – everybody in Government has indicated that it won’t be a factor in the equation.”