Independents4Change candidate Mick Wallace has been elected as an MEP for Ireland South.
Following the 19th count, Mr Wallace took the third seat in the constituency following the redistribution of Liadh Ní Riada’s votes.
He is understood to have benefitted from the transfer of the Sinn Fein MEP’s 98,379 votes.
The count continues to determine the final two seats in the 12-county constituency.
Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune and Green Party candidate Grace O’Sullivan are chasing the crucial fourth seat.
While both will be elected, finishing in fifth will impact when the incumbent can take up their seat.
The “Brexit seat” is one of two additional seats that have been allocated to Ireland as a result of Brexit. However, those seats cannot be formally taken until the UK actually leaves the EU.
Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly and Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher took the first two seats in the five-seat constituency last week.