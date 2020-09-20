There continues to be a high level of gardaí on foot, in car and on bike in Dublin under Operation Fanacht which resumed at midnight on Friday.

Gardaí in Dublin and surrounding areas are implementing the new Level Three restrictions introduced in Dublin following an announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday evening.

Targeted checkpoints have been put in place around the capital to stop people from leaving the county for non-essential reasons.

Checks are also being carried out in popular destinations, such as the Sally Gap and Glendalough in Wicklow, as these were identified as place Dubliners might go to get away from restrictions.

Gardaí are reminding people they are encouraged not to travel out of or into Dublin, unless absolutely necessary.