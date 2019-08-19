There has been a 35% increase in the number of children seriously injured in childcare services this year.

By June 19th, Tusla had been notified of 116 of these incidents – compared to 86 at the same point in 2018.

The child and family agency says since 2016, it has been raising awareness among providers of the need to report serious incidents, which may account for the increasing number.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, one child also died in a pre-school service this year, and another child passed away after being transferred to hospital.

Five children have also gone missing in childcare services.