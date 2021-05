Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Remote working has led to an increase in people getting their eyes tested.

According to The Sunday Times, many people’s eyesight has worsened due to the extra screen time.

The Association of Optometrists says people getting eye tests are complaining of blurred vision, headaches and eye strain.

They say young people are also impacted, as a result of spending more time at computers over the last year.