Snow has been falling in parts of the country today with more forecast overnight.

People in Carlow and Kilkenny have been posting pictures of the snow on twitter with some parts already covered in a thick layer.

FOOTBALL; First round of 1st year gaelic football against Castlecomer played in rain and snow! #toughboys pic.twitter.com/LOnijEPQqb — CBS Kilkenny – an Edmund Rice School (@CBSKilkenny1859) November 13, 2019

https://twitter.com/francisnolan10/status/1194616467356028929

Snow falling in Carlow town now here at @blacknight HQ. pic.twitter.com/5MhvKTr5jG — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 13, 2019

Met Eireann says temperatures will plunge as low as minus 1 degrees tonight, with chances of rain, sleet and further snow.

They put out a weather warning 2pm today until 2am early tomorrow morning, affecting 7 counties.

People in Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary are also being warned of heavy rain that is likely to lead to some spot flooding.

The AA are advising motorists to slow down on wet roads and leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front.

Have you seen snow around the South-East today? Tweet us your pictures @beat102103