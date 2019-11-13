Snow has been falling in parts of the country today with more forecast overnight.

People in Carlow and Kilkenny have been posting pictures of the snow on twitter with some parts already covered in a thick layer.


https://twitter.com/francisnolan10/status/1194616467356028929

Met Eireann says temperatures will plunge as low as minus 1 degrees tonight, with chances of rain, sleet and further snow.

They put out a weather warning 2pm today until 2am early tomorrow morning, affecting 7 counties.

People in Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary are also being warned of heavy rain that is likely to lead to some spot flooding.

The AA are advising motorists to slow down on wet roads and leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front.

