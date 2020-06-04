An immunology expert says grandparents should be allowed to hug their grandchildren.

Over 70s who have been cocooning will be allowed to have visitors over from Monday, if the Government decides the country is ready to enter phase two of reopening.

However visitors will be advised to wear masks and gloves and stay 2 metres apart from those who have been cocooning.

Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin says a quick hug should be fine.

He said: “I think quick hug for crying out loud – obviously it’s all about the amount of time that’s the other key variable we have here with the risk.

“I can’t see anything wrong with it especially if we have the usual hand-washing.”