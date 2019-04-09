A Kildare man couldn’t believe his luck over the weekend when he found he had won €500,000 on a scratch card.

“I bought the scratch card over the weekend and thought there had to be a mistake I couldn’t have been lucky enough to win a half million euros,” the man said as he collected his prize.

He was sure he couldn’t be that lucky, so much so that he didn’t tell a soul about the win – not even his wife.

“I now have the cheque and a bottle of bubbly so I’m going to go home and gently break the news to my wife,” he said in the Winner’s Room at Lotto HQ.

I don’t think she’s going to believe me.

The man, who bought his ticket in the appropriately named village of Prosperous, has not made any plans about how he will spend the money.

Although he says that his family won’t lose the run of himself, the man is looking forward to telling the good news to his family and friends.

The secretive Kildare man wasn’t the only one at Lotto HQ today who decided to keep mum about their win.

Another winner who scratched his way to €100,000 also has not told his wife yet.

The man who moved to Ireland from Eastern Europe just four months ago revealed that he was also waiting until he was sure that he was a winner before sharing the good news.

He revealed he would be giving her a call once he left as she hasn’t moved to Dublin to join him yet.

“I wanted to be sure this was a winner so I will call her as soon as I leave here,” he said.

“This is fantastic and a great start to my new life in this country.”