Ikea has asked the public to return almost 18,000 bowls, plates, and mugs amid safety concerns.

HEROISK and TALRIKA product ranges are made out of PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide) which the Swedish retail giant has called a ‘new material’ for them.

Despite selling thousands of products made from PLA between August 2019 and May 2021, Ikea now says the material is “not suitable for everyday meals with hot food”.

The now Dutch owned corporation, which opened its only big format store in Dublin in 2009, saw the HEROISK and TALRIKA product line ‘can break after some time of use and potentially cause serious burns’.

‘The combination of microwave and dishwasher usage also impacts the products durability’ said the recall notice, published on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission website.

There have been 14,940 of the HEROISK products, and 2,901 of the TALRIKA products sold in the Republic of Ireland thus far.

IKEA has urged all customers to immediately stop using all HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates and mugs and return them to IKEA for a full refund. No proof of purchase is needed.