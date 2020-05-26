People carrying out pranks with farm machinery should be reported to gardaí, according to the Irish Farmers Association.

It’s after footage emerged on TikTok showing users acting dangerously on tractors and trailers.

There have been eight people killed on Irish farms so far this year.

IFA president Tim Cullinan says their actions “are simply not on”:

“This is something I absolutely would not condone.”

He continued: “I’m appealing to those people who are doing this to stop immediately, it’s absolutely horrendous and putting their own lives and the lives of others at risk.”