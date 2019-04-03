Irish Rail staff members welcomed a surprise passenger this morning after a dog took a solo trip from Kildare to Sallins aboard one of their trains.

The brave pup managed to make its way onto a train at Sallins just after 8 am and arrive at Hueston station around 8.46am.

As they disembarked from the commuter train, a member of the public noticed that their furry friend was not accompanied by his owner.

Irish Rail decided to reach out to their various social media platforms asking anyone is they recognised the black and tan coloured dog.

They later tweeted: “Our lost dog is sleeping soundly in Heuston right now but we’re still hoping to reunite him with his owner.”

An hour later the updated their followers to say that he’s “sleeping soundly” and are pawsitive that they’ll find his owner.

Droves of people have begun to reply to the tweet with advice but as of now, his owner has not been found.

Share it:













Don't Miss