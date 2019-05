A French court has found Ian Bailey guilty of murder and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Judges have ordered a new arrest warrant to be issued.

The 62-year-old was accused of killing Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork over 20 years ago.

He has always denied any involvement in her murder. He was tried in absentia and did not attend the proceedings

She was found dead at her holiday home near Toormore on December 23rd 1996.