A number of brides are worried that they won’t have a dress to wear on their big day after a Dublin bridal shop closed down unexpectedly.

The Bridal Corner in Glasnevin has announced that it won’t be re-opening after closing its doors last week.

It says that it’s the intention of the owner to refund all deposits to brides for dresses that the shop can’t provide.

The Bridal Corner has been operating for 20 years at Harts Corner in Glasnevin.

In a Facebook post, it says that they were forced to close down due to accumulating debt.

The company says that the owner has been in contact with the brides affected and intends to refund all deposits to brides for dresses that the shop can’t provide.

This customer, Roisin, who didn’t give a surname, is getting married in less than three weeks and says that’s not the case;

“I’m only 5’1″ so I had to get it specially made which means I can’t go in and pick one off the rack now with 18 days to go,” she said.

“I had my fitting, everything was grand, paid €1,000 deposit. They never told me the shop was closing.

I read about it on a Facebook message.

“When I found out about it on Saturday, I had no prior warning. They never got into contact with the girls to see if we could pay directly for dresses, nothing.”