A male in the UK accused of murdering his wife after she asked him to leave their home because he was suffering from COVID-19 appeared via videolink at the Old Bailey yesterday.

65-year-old Hussein Egal is accused of murdering his 57-year-old wife Maryan Ismail at their London flat on April 6th.

Police discovered Maryan’s body on the floor of the couple’s flat after the alarm was raised by concerned neighbours.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay noted that the accused confessed that his wife had asked him to move out of their home as he was suffering from COVID-19.

Mr Egal will remain in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 14th.

