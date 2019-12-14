Gardaí in Malahide are appealing for assistance from the public in locating a couple who have been missing from Portmarnock for four days.

Bernard Devine and his wife Carol, both 53, have been missing from Woodford Lane, Portmarnock since early Tuesday morning, December 10.

Beat news understands the couple were spotted in the Carne / Our Lady’s Ireland area of Wexford today (Saturday).

A post on Our Lady’s Island Facebook page says the couples car was spotted in the County Wexford village. People in the area are being urged to keep an eye out for the couple, who are unstood to be “mentally unwell” and in need of medical attention.

Bernard is described as being 5’7″ and of slim build. He is bald with brown eyes and a beard.

Carol is 5’3″, of slim build with blonde hair and green eyes.

It is not known what they were wearing when they left their home.

Anyone who may have seen or has information on Bernard and Carol’s whereabouts are asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.