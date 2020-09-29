Up to 300 driving tests do not take place each week because of “no shows” and people presenting incorrect documentation, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has revealed.

It comes as there are currently 85,000 people waiting to take their test, with the backlog a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The RSA’s Brian Farrell has appealed to people to let the authority know if they cannot attend their appointment.

“We’re losing ten per cent of all tests right now, because people just simply don’t turn up,” Mr Farrell said.

“There’s a further six per cent of people who are not being allowed progress with their test because they don’t have the correct documentation with them, their NCT or tax may be out of date or insurance out of date.

“So we’re just asking people if you can’t come along, please let us know.”

The RSA has said extra measures are being put in place to deal with the current backlog, including increasing the number of tests a driver tester can carry out.

19 driver testers who were on temporary contracts in the past are also being rehired.