Hundreds of mourner gather for funeral of Brendan Grace

Hundreds of mourners have gathered outside St Nicholas of Myra Church on Francis Street in Dublin for the funeral of Brendan Grace.

Stars from the comedy, music and showband worlds are attending the comedian and singer’s funeral service.

Members of the Irish United Nations Veterans Association formed a guard of honour as the coffin was brought into the church.

A private cremation will be held this afternoon.

Picture: Maxwells

In his homily, Fr Brian D’Arcy, spoke about Bottler – one of Brendan’s most loved characters.

He said: “Eileen said to me the other day, she said ‘I’ve lost two. Not one. I’ve lost Brendan and I’ve lost Bottler’.

“In fact when Amanda rang me the other day to tell me that Brendan had died she introduced herself as… Brian, I’m Amanda, Bottler’s daughter.”