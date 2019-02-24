Bigger and better isn’t a phrase we usually throw about on a whim, but is there a better way to describe this year’s The Wedding Day?

The annual expo, hosted by regional radio station Beat 102-103, saw hundreds of lovestruck couples from across the South East descend on The Hub, Kilkenny on Sunday, February 24th.

With over 60 suppliers from the region under one roof, the event aims to help fiancés organise every conceivable aspect of their wedding in a single stop.

Now in its seventh year, the expo has become a landmark event in the wedding-industry calendar; attracting a host of wedding-focused businesses from across the South East. This diverse array included Rockfield Ice Cream – for all things sweet, The Limo Company – to arrive in style, Sky Eye Wedding Films – for a Spielberg-quality flick, Scatts Bouncing Castles – who showcased Ireland’s first wedding-themed bouncing castle – and much, much more.

One of the most celebrated names in Irish wellness blogging, Jennifer Rock aka. The Skin Nerd made an appearance as she offered expert advice as to how couples can achieve that perfect wedding day glow.

The afternoon was punctuated by two fashion shows, with the gorgeous wears on display provided by Tramore’s Bijou Bridal, Carlow’s Camden Square, and Waterford city’s Enchanting Brides.

Show-goers were also lucky to catch renowned vocalist and Wexford-native Maria Fitzgerald, whose stunning vocals wowed throughout the day.

Event organiser Siobhan Flynn was overwhelmed by the positive reaction to this year’s event, stating: “The response has been phenomenal. I’ve come across so many couples today who made unbelievable savings on their big day. I’d like to offer a huge thank you to all the vendors who made this event possible, especially Maria Fitzgerald from weddingsinger.ie who created a beautiful atmosphere throughout the day.”

Beat C.E.O. Gabrielle Cummins added that the longevity of the event is a testament to its quality: “We have been presenting this annual showcase for seven years and the fact that so many exhibitors return year after year is a testament to the quality of the event. Our team, both on and off air are directly involved in organising The Wedding Day, so just like all of the other quality content that we produce on air and online, we strive to exceed expectations with The Wedding day – I’m confident this year was the best yet.”

