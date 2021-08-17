The Irish Travel Agents Association says hundreds of people have been forced to cancel or delay holidays over delays getting their passport, calling it “unacceptable”

The Passport Office is currently dealing with a backlog of around 95 thousand applications.

The ITAA has called for the passport offices in Dublin and Cork to reopen immediately to address the problem.

Chief executive Pat Dawson says many holidaymakers are being forced to change their plans.

“Certainly they’re in their hundreds and will be over the next nunber of weeks.

“Many people would have deferred holidays and gone on staycations, now with kids back to school people will be going later in the year – September or October.

“We do have a good few bookings for then, and some of them will be in trouble.

“There is no way they will be refunded by airliners or anyone else.”