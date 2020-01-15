Human remains have been found in a burnt out car in Drumcondra in Dublin.

Gardaí are currently at the scene on Trinity Terrace, off Clonliffe Avenue in the capital.

“Partial body remains have been located in this burnt out vehicle and due to the nature of the incident it will be some time before proper identification can be confirmed,” a garda spokesperson said.

The Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and the Office of the State Pathologist and the Coroner have been notified and the assistance of Forensic Science Ireland will also be sought, the spokesperson added.

A forensic examination of the scene is to take place.