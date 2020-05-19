A significant investment has been announced for harbour projects in Waterford and Wexford.

It is part of a wider €3.1m package announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD to assist 10 coastal Local Authorities undertake and complete 58 development and repair projects on harbours and slipways in their ownership.

This package of financial support is aimed at maintenance and repair works, as well as supporting the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour facilities.

Waterford is to get €435,000 for 4 projects;

Tramore North Pier: €150,000

Helvick Pier: €150,000

Boatstrand Pier: €120,000

Youghal Bridge / Ticknock Pier: €15,000

Meanwhile, Wexford will benefit to the tune of €420,000 for;

Kilmore Quay: €307,500 Capital dredging works at harbour approach channel: €150,000 Upgrade of power points: €60,000 West harbour wall – fendering and repairs to wall: €75,000 Upgrade Marina: €22,500

New Ross Marina: €22,500

Slade Harbour: €71,250

Fethard Harbour: €11,250

Courtown Harbour: €7,500

The Local Authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s 2020 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of approved projects, with the Local Authority providing the balance.

Announcing the funding Minister Michael Creed said “The Local Authority owned harbours in receipt of funding under this year’s programme are fundamental to the wellbeing of rural coastal communities and play an important social and economic role in their respective localities by contributing to the ongoing development of fishing related activities, increasing participation in marine leisure and supplementing measures to attract greater numbers of tourists which ultimately create the environment for job creation”