By Cillian Doyle.

A Carlow Pharmacist says there’s been a huge demand for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over 750 pharmacies are administering the one-shot jab to people aged 18 to 34.

There are long waiting lists nationwide for the jab with around 120,000 vaccines expected to be administered in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Beat News, Pharmacist Laura Phelan of Bagenalstown Total Health in Co. Carlow says they are expecting more vaccines to meet the demand:

“Our phone has not stopped ringing since Friday.”

“The sooner we get more people vaccinated – the fewer Covid-19 we have in our communities.”

“We are hoping to get more supply from the HSE as there is a huge waiting list.”

“It’s all individual pharmacies so it’s worth ringing your local pharmacy and see how they operate.”