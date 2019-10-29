Waterford Airport could be one step closer to a spring 2021 take-off following the commencement of a compulsory purchase order (CPO) in the coming weeks.

The CPO of a house close to the runway is set to be commenced within the next fortnight and will then go to An Bord Pleanála for adjudication. After this decision is made, it should hopefully lead to the beginning of the groundwork for a planned runway extension.

The Waterford News & Star reports that Cllr. John Cummins (Fine Gael), a former airport board member, regrets the need for a CPO on the property but argues it was the only way a runway extension could proceed following stalled negotiations with stakeholders.

The airport is targeting spring 2021 for the commencement of commercial flight on the newly extended runway. Jobs are also expected in the flight training and aircraft maintenance sectors as a result.