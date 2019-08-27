Huawei is to invest €70m in research and development in Ireland over the next three years.

The Chinese telecoms giant says this is to support its growing business here.

It’ll focus on the areas of video, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and site-reliability engineering.

The company says the work will be supported by over 100 researchers and engineers across its offices in Cork, Athlone, and Dublin.

Guo Ping, Huawei Rotating Chairman, making the announcement in Shenzhen, said: “Ireland has outstanding talent and some of the best researchers in the world.

Our R&D efforts are diverse in Ireland, like software in Dublin and hardware in Cork. Ireland has a great opportunity to continue to grow as an economy and become a technological hub.

“We are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with our local customers and partners.”

Jijay Shen, CEO of Huawei Ireland, said: “Our focus is on long-term investment and building positive relationships with key partners in Ireland. This investment over three years will help us drive innovation and collaboration in Ireland.”