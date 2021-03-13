By Cillian Doyle

Three South East vaccination centres are now ready for use.

The Hub at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny was recently launched by the HSE as part of the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations along with South Tipperary’s Clonmel Park Hotel vaccination centre.

On Friday, March 5th, the HSE revealed another South East inoculation centre at WIT Arena in Waterford.

All three vaccination hubs are ready for operation and are expected to operate this Spring.

Photo with thanks to Fiachra O’Ceilleachair.

Niamh Lacy of St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow-Kilkenny/Ireland East Hospital Group (right) and Mairead Brophy of HSE/South East Community Healthcare (left) at the HSE’s Vaccination Centre ready at The Hub, Cillín Hill, Kilkenny

Meanwhile,

AstraZeneca has lowered targets for the delivery of its Covid-19 vaccine again – with Ireland getting 45 thousand fewer doses than planned this quarter.

The government’s revised aim of 1.1 million doses before the end of March will still be met, due to extra Pfizer jabs on the way.

The Taoiseach met AstraZeneca’s CEO last night to express “disappointment and frustration” with its changing delivery volumes.