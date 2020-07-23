The Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE says it’s up to schools to decide if students should wear uniforms whenever they return.

Earlier today, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the department needs to make it clear if students will have to wear school uniforms whenever they return to school.

Over 80% of schools require their students to wear uniforms, but there are concerns whether they would have to be washed every day for hygiene reasons because of Covid-19.

Mary Lou McDonald says many parents want to know if their children need to wear uniforms or not.

All these things are still outstanding and it is astonishing with just a few short weeks to go that staff, students and indeed parents are still very much in the dark.

This follows comments from the Tánaiste, who said it will reflect badly on the country if schools do not re-opened next month.

Leo Varadkar said that it is still the plan to open schools fully:

“There are other countries that have suffered much worse than us in this pandemic and never closed their schools fully.

“I do think that it would reflect badly on us as politicians, on the Government and on the education partners if we were unable to open our schools in August.”