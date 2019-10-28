The HSE have refused to offer information in relation to a priest who fled to Wexford, and was the prime suspect in the murder of a nun in Baltimore US in the 1960s.

Fr James Maskell was a suspect in the murder of Sr Cathy Cesnik, and was one of the subjects included in the seven part Netflix documentary The Keepers which raised the profile of the 1969 murder.

Cesnik was a teacher at the Archbishop Keough High School for girls in Baltimore, Maryland, and it’s thought she was killed by Maskell when she became aware sexual abuse allegations related to him.

The Irish Examiner reports that in 1994 he fled to Wexford where he subsequently worked as a psychologist for the South- Eastern Health Board for six months.

He then worked in a private practice in Wexford from 1995 to 1998.

According to The Irish Examiner, the HSE stated “an investigation into any concerns arising from the temporary short term employment” of the priest was opened in 2017.

Almost three years later they have refused to provide any information in relation to this investigation.