The HSE is planning to ban fizzy drinks high in sugar from hospital vending machines.

The Irish Daily Mail reports there’ll also be a 200 calorie limit on snacks – meaning the likes of Kit Kats and Mars Bars are also set to be banned.

The plans will see the unhealthier treats put at the bottom of vending machines, where they’re less likely to be chosen.

Dr Eva Orsmond says it’s good news:

