By Dean Egan.

The HSE has temporarily shut down its IT system following what it described as a “significant ransomware attack”.

The Health Service Executive says it had taken the precaution of shutting down its systems to further protect them, and to allow it to assess the situation.

The HSE has confirmed to Beat news that vaccination centres across the South East are not impacted, but it’s likely the 4 hospitals in the region are.

Those with a vaccination appointment in Clonmel, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Enniscorthy are being encouraged to attend as normal.

A statement on behalf of University Hospital Waterford reads:

“The South/South West Hospital Group and UHW are conducting a risk assessment of the situation.”

“At this time it is not anticipated that out patient appointments or elective treatments will impacted.”

“Management at UHW wish to remind the public that people should only attend the ED for emergency situations only and that delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation.”

“The hospital will advise if there is any change to current status.”

There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems. We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us fully assess the situation with our own security partners. — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 14, 2021