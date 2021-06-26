By Dean Egan.

The pop up, walk in, Covid-19 test centre in Dungarvan, West Waterford, will be open again tomorrow from 11am to 7pm.

It had been due to close this evening but the centre at the grounds of Dungarvan Community Hospital will operate for an extra day.

The HSE is concerned at an increase in cases of COVID-19 recorded in Co. Waterford over the last week.

A statement from the HSE says;

“The pop up test centre will operate on the grounds of Dungarvan Community Hospital from 11am to 7pm on all three days and caters to all ages (under 16s accompanied).”

“The HSE is concerned at an increase in cases of COVID-19 recorded in Co. Waterford over the last week and is encouraging people in communities throughout West Waterford to avail of this temporary facility in Dungarvan. People can avail of testing if they have concerns about Covid19, whether or not they have symptoms at the moment.”