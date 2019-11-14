The Labour Leader says the Government should operate all of the country’s Direct Provision centres.

There are around 5,000 people living in state owned centres around the country – but all of them are managed by private contractors.

Conditions at some of the centres have been described by protesters as “inhumane.”

But Wexford TD Brendan Howlin says if the Government took over, they could ensure there is a uniform standard of accommodation.

“We have a legal obligation as soon as asylum seekers apply on arrival to Ireland, to provide them with shelter and accommodation and food, medical supports and so on.

We need to have centres that are well run to provide that, and that’s an objective we can achieve if it’s all entirely under the direction, operation, and management of the state”

Meanwhile a GAA club in Leitrim has been criticised for supporting a protest against asylum seekers.

A complaint has been made to the GAA over Seán O’Heslin’s club supporting the Ballinamore Community Group.

The club posted on Facebook saying it endorses and stands behind the group which is opposed to a direct provision centre opening nearby.