By Dean Egan.

How do you eat a chocolate digestive?

If you enjoy the biscuit with the chocolate-side facing up, you’re eating it incorrectly according to an Oxford Professor.

According to the Daily Mail, Professor Charles Spence has said the chocolate-side must be facing down to fully enjoy the biscuit, due to the position of the taste buds on the tongue.

“The sensation of chocolate melting on the tongue adds another dimension”, according to Professor Spence.

His theory also applies to chocolate hobnobs and Jaffa Cakes, and is outlined in a study to be published soon.