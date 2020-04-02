A GAA merch company in Kilkenny and a secondary school in Waterford are both playing their part to #BeatCOVID19.

Intosport in Castlecomer is set to switch jerseys for scrubs on the production line from tomorrow morning, while St. Angela’s Ursuline School in Waterford city is donating their supply of science goggles to University Hosptial Waterford (UHW).

Speaking to Beat, a spokesperson from Introsport stated that their initial aim is to cater to hospitals, care units and nursing homes in the South East with a view to expanding from there.

“As you can imagine it will be a mammoth task, but we know we have the staff & resources to make a difference”, the spokesperson said. “Our staff will be following all the current government & HSE guidelines and will be provided with meals each day from in-house catering provided by a local restaurant”.

Anyone in need of scrubs is asked to email [email protected] for more details. The company is also looking for volunteers to deliver the scrubs.

Elsewhere, a GoFundMe independent of Intosport has also been set up to cover the costs of fabric, threads and supplies nationwide.

In Waterford, St. Angela’s is building on its contribution of science goggles with the donation of dozens of Easter eggs to UHW.

A statement released by the school noted that the school was embracing its motto: “Our school motto ‘Not for Self but for Others’ is now more important than ever. Our whole community is dealing with difficulties and challenges like never before.

“Our hard-working Parents School Advisory Committee were in the process of organising our annual Easter raffle to raise funds for our school when school closure was announced. We were delighted today to deliver all of the Easter eggs to University Hospital Waterford as a thank you for the wonderful work that they are doing.”