Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will face a no confidence motion in the Dáil next week.

The Social Democrats have confirmed they will table a no confidence vote in the embattled Minister.

The move has caught the Government by surprise as they were not expecting a vote of confidence this close to Christmas.

The vote will put pressure on Fianna Fáil.

Micheál Martin has been highly critical of the government on housing and they have a bill on it going before the Dáil today.

Their votes will decide whether Eoghan Murphy keeps his job.

They abstained in the last no confidence motion in Eoghan Murphy in September 2018.

If they vote out Minister Murphy it would collapse the Government.