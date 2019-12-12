The Housing Minister has hit out at commentators who say he is doing nothing to end homelessness.

There are more than 10,000 people in emergency accommodation, according to the latest figures.

Minister Eoghan Murphy has said he is working hard to fix the problem.

“Some commentators on homelessness, be they expert or not, suggest that nothing is being done, that policy is failing completely, but that is untrue,” he said.

“That is unfair to the hundreds of local authority staff, and our partners in the NGO sector, working on the frontlines up and down this country doing their utmost to assist vulnerable households.

“There are a myriad of personal, situational and financial reasons for homelessness, it is a very complex issue and resolving it continues to be a key priority for my department.”