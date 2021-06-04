There’s growing momentum for the government to call a referendum on the right to housing.

People Before Profit have introduced a bill to the Dáil calling for a referendum to insert a right to a home into the constitution.

A number of Fianna Fáil senators have also called for such a vote.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne wants it to start a move away from a reliance on the private market for housing:

“Housing is a core Fianna Fáil value and we have not favoured – and don’t favour as a party a very market lead approach which has perhaps been followed up to date.”

“This is about Fianna Fáil reasserting our core values around housing – we would also differentiate ourselves from some of those who claim to be on the left in Irish politics because we support the aspiration towards homeownership”