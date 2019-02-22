Houses in the South East are 67% cheaper than the average house price in Dublin City Centre.

That’s according to The Ireland South East: Economy at a Glance report.

It also states that house prices in the region are 28% cheaper than the National Average, and a staggering 198% cheaper than the average house in South Dublin.

John Rohan is the Director of Sherry Fitzgerald John Rohan in Waterford.

He told Beat News that the market in Waterford is strong and that more people can now afford to buy as opposed to renting.

