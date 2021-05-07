Houses are affordable in just seven counties for a single worker on a typical salary, according to an analysis of data from the CSO.

The data from the Central Statistics Office has been used to compare median wages across counties.

The median is the midpoint of a group of numbers.

A person on a median income and a 20 per cent deposit can only buy a home in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Analysts say it often better represents what a typical worker earns than the average wage.

The latest figures for the South East are as follows:

Estimated max mortgage for someone earning the median wage and with a 20% deposit:

Carlow: €156,330

Kilkenny: €172,514

Wexford: €152,800

Tipperary: €153,011

Waterford: €163,371

Actual median house price (as of December 2020, based on CSO property price index):

Carlow: €180,000

Kilkenny: €210,000

Wexford: €185,000

Tipperary: €158,000

Waterford: €195,000