By Dean Egan.

House prices in Kilmore Quay in County Wexford have increased by more than 23% since the pandemic began.

The details are contained in a new report from daft.ie, which shows the price of homes close to the sea have increased.

Homes in Kilmore Quay and Lahinch in Co. Clare have recorded the biggest price hikes, when compared to a pre-pandemic Ireland.

Dr. Tom Gillespie, Environmental Economist with NUIG and author of the report, says there’s a clear trend:

“We’re seeing a big upward trend in properties close to the coast.”

“Since the start of the pandemic they have increased by an average of 23%……compared to an average of 7% in other areas.”